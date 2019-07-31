Swansea City: Fee agreed for Sweden winger Kristoffer Peterson

Kristoffer Peterson (right) has scored 23 goals in 81 Heracles league appearances and won his first Sweden cap in October 2018

Swansea City have agreed a fee with Dutch club Heracles for Sweden international forward Kristoffer Peterson.

Swansea have had an initial bid of around £500,000 accepted for Peterson, which could later rise to £1m.

Peterson scored 12 goals in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season.

Peterson was at Liverpool where he worked with Swans boss and former Reds academy manager Steve Cooper.

He is primarily a winger but can also play up front.

Swansea have been searching for attacking players since selling Dan James to Manchester United in June.

The Championship club could also lose Oli McBurnie, their 24-goal top scorer last season, to Sheffield United.

Swansea look set to land Peterson for a cut-price fee as his Heracles contract has a year to run.

The 6ft 1in player spent three-and-a-half years at Liverpool before then Anfield boss Brendan Rodgers sold him to Utrecht in 2014.

He had played senior English football during a loan spell at Tranmere, but has established himself in the Netherlands.

Peterson scored three times in 30 appearances for Utrecht and also had a loan spell at Roda JC before switching to Heracles in January 2017.

The 24-year-old is set to join fellow countrymen Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Joel Asoro at Swansea.