England women set for home attendance record for Germany game

England reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in France before losing to eventual winners USA

England women are set for a record home crowd after selling more than 50,000 tickets for a game against Germany at Wembley in November.

The previous record was 45,619 when Germany were also the opponents and claimed a 3-0 win at Wembley in 2014.

England reached the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup and play Belgium and Norway away before hosting Germany.

"We are really grateful for the incredible support," said England head coach Phil Neville.

"We had loads travelling to watch us in France [for the World Cup], millions tuning in on TV and now this incredible show of support for the Germany game.

"It will be a brilliant way to end what has been a great year that began with winning the SheBelieves Cup, saw the World Cup campaign bring Olympic qualification and marked a huge transformation in how the game is seen in this country."

