Aston Villa and Burnley agree £8m deal for Clarets keeper Tom Heaton

Heaton started his professional career with Manchester United

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign 33-year-old England goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley for £8m.

Heaton, who made 19 Premier League appearances last season as Burnley avoided relegation, is set to become Villa's 11th summer signing.

He arrived at Burnley in 2013 after being released by Bristol City and has played 200 times for the Clarets.

Heaton won the first of his three England caps against Australia in May 2016 and was in the Euro 2016 squad.