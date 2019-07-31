Sheffield Utd agree £20m deal for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie

Oli McBurnie has 7 caps for Scotland

Sheffield United have agreed a club record £20m deal for Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie.

The initial fee for the 23-year-old Scotland international is believed to be about £17.5m, with the rest of the offer dependent on add-ons.

Bradford City, who sold McBurnie to Swansea in 2015, will get 15% of the initial fee.

McBurnie scored 24 goals last season in helping the Swans finish 10th in the Championship.

He is set to undergo a medical with the Blades over the next two days and would become the club's eighth summer signing.

Sheffield United broke their club record in signing striker Lys Mousset for £10m from Bournemouth earlier this month.

They have also recruited forward Callum Robinson, midfielders Ravel Morrison, Luke Freeman and Ben Osborn, former defender Phil Jagielka and keeper Dean Henderson.