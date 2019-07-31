Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Falkirk, Dundee United, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal are close to reaching agreement with Celtic for Kieran Tierney after restructuring their £25m offer for the full-back. (Daily Mail)

Scotland striker Steven Naismith, who spent the last 18 months on loan at Hearts, is set to finally sign a permanent deal with the Tynecastle club on Thursday. (Sun)

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has dismissed speculation linking him with a move for Rangers right-back James Tavernier. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic chief scout John Park won't take up a director of football role at Falkirk until preferred bidder Mark Campbell proves he has the money to complete his proposed takeover. (Sun)

Celtic's new French defender Christopher Jullien insists the Parkhead club are ready to show the world what they're made of by reaching the Champions League group stage. (Herald, subscription required)

Dundee United are lining up a move for former Motherwell winger Elliott Frear, who is a free agent after leaving Fir Park at the end of last season. (Sun)

Head coach Craig Levein says it's "business as usual" at Hearts despite criticism by fans following the League Cup slip-up against East Fife as the Tynecastle side prepare for Sunday's league opener against Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County captain Marcus Fraser says there's a burning desire at the Dingwall club to prove they are good enough to avoid an instant return to the Championship. (Daily Express, print edition)