Man Utd defender Eric Bailly out for at least four months

Eric Bailly has played one Premier League game since February

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out for four to five months with a knee injury suffered in Thursday's friendly win over Tottenham.

The 25-year-old slipped and twisted his knee in Shanghai and has now had an operation, which could rule him out until the end of 2019.

The Ivorian had only just returned from a knee problem that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly only started eight Premier League games last season.