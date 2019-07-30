Stoke City academy player, 15, hurt in disorder outside Ketley pub

The disorder happened outside The Wren's Nest pub, West Mercia Police said

A 15-year-old boy who sustained "life-changing" injuries in disorder outside a pub plays for Championship club Stoke City's academy.

Officers were called to The Wren's Nest in Ketley, Telford, on Saturday.

The injured teenager is understood to have suffered a severe eye injury.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

West Mercia Police said on Monday that both men were in custody and the boy had been released from hospital.

The force said a number of people were involved in the disorder and officers are working to identify them all.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Stoke City have declined to comment.