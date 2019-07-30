Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Linfield19:45HB Tórshavn
Venue: Windsor Park

Europa League qualifier: Linfield fans vital in qualifier - Healy

David Healy wants Linfield fans to be in full voice against HB Torshavn in Belfast

Linfield manager David Healy hopes the Windsor Park crowd can inspire his team to victory over HB Torshavn in the Europa League qualifier second leg.

The Irish League champions drew 2-2 in the Faroe Islands last week.

"It's not very often I or the club send out a rallying call to the fans but we want to make it as hostile and electric as possible," said Healy.

"Hopefully the supporters will turn up in good voice and get right behind the team on Thursday night."

He added: "We all want to progress so it's a huge game for the staff, players and the fans.

"Obviously it's more important that the players turn up and give the supporters a performance."

Healy has no major injury concerns as his team go in as favourites to make the third qualifying round.

Blues striker Andy Waterworth bagged a double in the first leg to become the club's all-time leading scorer in Europe, taking his tally to six goals.

Andy Waterworth joined Linfield from Belfast rivals Glentoran in 2013

"Andy's been in good form and indeed he's been in good form for the majority of my time here," said Healy.

"He gives you goals, experience, know-how and leadership - he's been a big player for me."

The winners will play either Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus or Montenegro's FK Sutjeska in the next round.

