Paulo Dybala: Man Utd in talks to sign Juventus forward

Manchester United are in talks over the potential signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

It is understood negotiations are at a very early stage and there is no guarantee United will make an offer for the Argentina forward, or that he would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

However, it is understood Juventus are willing to let Dybala leave as they are keen on United forward Romelu Lukaku.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals for Juventus last season.

Lukaku is also of interest to Inter Milan, although the Serie A side have not come close to meeting United's valuation of the Belgium striker.

Among Dybala's goals for Juventus last season was the winner against United in the Champions League group stage.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has limited his impact in Turin.

The former Palermo player did not go on Juventus' recent tour of Asia because of his involvement in the Copa America with Argentina.