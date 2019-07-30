Hibernian: Martin Boyle set to be out until 2020 with knee injury

Martin Boyle was injured in Friday's game with Elgin City

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle is expected to be sidelined until 2020 after suffering a recurrence of the knee injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season.

The Australian international, 26, only returned during pre-season, playing in three League Cup games this month.

Boyle will need surgery again and head coach Paul Heckingbottom said everyone at Hibs was "really disappointed".

"It is the last thing we wanted after seeing Boyler work so hard," he said.

"However, as always, he has put a brave face on it and has already put things into perspective. He will get fantastic support once again during his lay off and will be supporting the rest of the boys as always."

Boyle initially injured his knee while on international duty with Australia preparing for the Asian Cup.

However, he returned to the Hibs side for the League Cup games with Alloa Athletic, Arbroath and Elgin City before suffering the problem in the latter.

"There's no doubting it's a blow because I put everything into my recovery in the last few months," he said.

"The positive is that I know what the rehabilitation entails, and I'm just determined to do things properly and get back to the level I know I can get to."