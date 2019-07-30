Jacob Butterfield: Luton Town sign Derby County midfielder

Jacob Butterfield (left) made 15 appearances on loan at Bradford in the second half of last term

Luton Town have signed Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield on a free transfer after the Rams mutually agreed to end the 29-year-old's contract.

Butterfield had been on trial with newly-promoted Luton during pre-season.

The former Barnsley and Huddersfield man has agreed an undisclosed-length deal and becomes the Hatters' seventh signing of this summer's window.

"It's a big season, a really exciting time for the club, and I'm delighted," Butterfield told Luton's website.

"They are great lads. I settled in straight away. They are a welcoming bunch and I've been really impressed so far."

He made 80 league appearances for the Rams, whom he joined in 2015, scoring eight league goals for the club.

