Harlee Dean: Birmingham City captain signs new deal until 2023

Harlee Dean spent five-and-a-half years with Brentford before joining Birmingham

Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The centre-back, who had one year remaining on his previous deal, will now remain at St Andrew's until the summer of 2023.

Dean has scored two goals in 82 appearances for the Blues since joining the club from Brentford in August 2017.

He follows keeper Connal Trueman and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz in agreeing a new deal with the club.