Football gossip: Umtiti, Neymar, Tierney, Icardi, Chalov, Sane, Mourinho

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona and France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 25. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Paris St-Germain have vetoed Barcelona's move for 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Marca)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22. (Mail)

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 26, could be heading to Napoli in an 80m euros (£73m) deal. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Crystal Palace have made a bid of about £14m for CSKA Moscow and Russia's 21-year-old striker Fedor Chalov. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says he did not understand why manager Niko Kovac said the club were confident of signing Manchester City's 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Bild - in German)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he does not know if 28-year-old Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez will be at the club next season. (Marca)

West Brom have received no offers from Aston Villa for Scotland winger Matt Phillips, 28. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle and England Under-21 goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 22, is a target for Celtic and Arsenal, plus two unnamed Championship clubs. (Chronicle)

Newcastle have had a £4.5m bid for Amiens and Sweden's 24-year-old right-back Emil Krafth rejected. (Sun)

Partizan's Serbia centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, 18, is "flattered" by rumours linking him with a move to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will return to management when the right opportunity arises. (Sky Sports)

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sell 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Talksport)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke says he believes 19-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix will become "one of the best players in the world". (ESPN)

Preston North End have knocked back a loan bid from Wigan Athletic for 26-year-old Jamaica-born midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Lancashire Evening Post)