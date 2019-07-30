Will Norris: Ipswich Town sign Wolves goalkeeper on season-long loan

From the section

Will Norris kept clean sheets in his first five appearances for Wolves, all in cup competitions

Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris has joined League One club Ipswich on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Norris has made eight appearances since joining Wolves in 2017, and was third-choice goalkeeper behind Rui Patricio and John Ruddy last season.

He will compete with another summer signing, Tomas Holy, for the goalkeeping spot at Portman Road.

Ipswich allowed Bartosz Bialkowski to join Championship side Millwall on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

