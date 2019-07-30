Megan Wynne: Tottenham Hotspur Women wing-back signs new contract

Wales' Megan Wynne had loan spells at Tottenham from Watford in both 2013 and 2016

Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Megan Wynne has signed a new, undisclosed-length deal at the Women's Super League club.

The 26-year-old returned to Spurs from Millwall Lionesses in 2018 and made 26 appearances in all competitions last term, helping Spurs win promotion.

The Wales international is the 12th member of their 2018-19 squad to re-sign this summer on a full-time deal.

"This club means a lot to me so to sign a new contract is an amazing feeling," Wynne told the London club's website.

"To be part of this squad for our debut season in the WSL is so exciting and makes all the hard work and dedication over the years worthwhile. I cannot wait to test myself at the top level."

