Tyrese Sinclair: Trevor Sinclair's son signs Mansfield Town professional deal

Tyrese Sinclair has yet to play a first-team game for Mansfield, but has featured in the club's reserve side

Could Mansfield Town be the latest club to sign a second-generation superstar?

With the likes of Daniel Maldini, Justin Kluivert and Luca Zidane all making waves in Europe, the fourth-tier Stags have got in on the act and signed the son of a former international.

Tyrese Sinclair - the son of the former QPR, West Ham, Manchester City and England winger Trevor - has signed his first professional deal at the League Two side.

Sinclair junior, who is 18, was last season's player of the year at Mansfield's academy.

An attacking midfielder who is said to be talented at set pieces, he helped the Stags' youth team win the EFL Youth Alliance title in the 2017-18 season.

"Technically, he has outstanding potential. He can play anywhere along the attack, but he is particularly effective at number ten," Mansfield boss John Dempster told the club website.

Trevor Sinclair played alongside the likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, Ashley Cole and David Seaman at the 2002 World Cup

"He can make goals, can score goals and can deal with the ball coming in at different angles and different heights.

"He is a really effective young player, who I believe has a chance of making a really good career in the game."

Having begun his career at Blackpool Trevor won 12 caps for England - including four at the 2002 World Cup down England's 'troublesome' left-hand side - and played a total of 675 matches in an 18-year career.

If Tyrese can have a similar trajectory Mansfield may well have a star in the making.

