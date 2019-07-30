Kielen Adams: Oldham Athletic re-sign striker on one-year deal

Kielen Adams has signed a one-year deal after a successful trial period

Oldham Athletic have re-signed striker Kielen Adams on a one-year deal.

The 18-year-old spent time with the Latics academy before joining Bradford City on a scholarship.

He never made a competitive appearance during his time with the Bantams but was twice named in matchday squads last season.

Adams, whose deal includes an option for a second year, could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's season opener at Forest Green.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.