Bury: Steve Dale says EFL are 'working against' League One club

Bury were due to get their League One campaign under way against MK Dons on Saturday before the fixture was suspended

Bury chairman Steve Dale says the EFL is "working against" the League One club after the league suspended the Shakers' first game of the season.

Saturday's game at MK Dons was called off as the EFL said Bury failed to show evidence of their financial viability.

An EFL statement on Monday added it was not satisfied it had received the necessary information that demonstrated how the club will be funded in future.

Dale said in a statement that Bury submitted the requested information.

"We, as a club, are saddened by recent events from a body who should have the best interest of clubs as its primary objective, clearly this is not the case," he added.

"I am unsure at this juncture where Bury go when the body that should be there to help us works against us, however, I felt it important to set the record straight and hope the EFL try to be reasonable.

"We, as a club, promise you that we will challenge this injustice in whatever forum necessary."

BBC Radio Manchester has contacted the EFL for a response to Dale's statement.

Meanwhile, the club are due back at the High Court on Wednesday over a winding-up petition which has already been adjourned on three occasions.

Why did the EFL postpone Bury's opening game?

Bury's creditors approved a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) on 18 July, proposed by Dale to help settle some of the club's debts.

The EFL's statement late on Monday evening said Bury had missed Monday's 17:00 BST deadline to provide the required financial assurances, which had been extended twice before, and added that the league had "opted to take the reluctant decision to suspend Saturday's opening day fixture with MK Dons".

The league also set a deadline of 12:00 BST on Friday, 2 August for further evidence to be provided by the club before deciding whether to suspend Bury's away fixture at Accrington Stanley on 10 August.

It is also understood Bury, who were deducted 12 points as a result of the CVA being approved, will be referred to an independent disciplinary panel.