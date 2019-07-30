Cardiff City: Striker Robert Glatzel set to sign for Bluebirds

Robert Glatzel scored 17 goals for Heidenheim in the 2018-19 season

Cardiff City are poised to sign German striker Robert Glatzel from Bundesliga Two club Heidenheim.

The 25-year-old is due in the Welsh capital on Tuesday for a medical to conclude a deal worth £5.5m.

Glatzel, who stands at 6ft 4ins, scored a hat-trick for Heidenheim in their 5-4 German Cup defeat against Bayern Munich, in April.

The player was manager Neil Warnock's number one summer target, and could be followed by another striker.