Gavin Whyte: NI international joins Cardiff City from Oxford

Gavin Whyte joined Oxford from Crusaders in July 2018

Gavin Whyte has joined Cardiff City from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £2m.

Whyte, 23, scored nine goals for United last season and has won five Northern Ireland caps, scoring with his first touch on his international debut.

He had been at Oxford for one season after joining from Belfast club Crusaders in July 2018.

Whyte is Cardiff's fifth signing of the summer following Joe Day, Aiden Flint, Curtis Nelson and Will Vaulks.

Manager Neil Warnock is poised to add striker Robert Glatzel to the list.

The German striker is in Cardiff for a medical ahead of a potential £5.5m move from Bundesliga Two club Heidenheim.

Whyte's former club Crusaders are understood to be poised to benefit from a sell-on clause negotiated when the player joined Oxford.