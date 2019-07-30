David Wheeler: Wycombe Wanderers sign QPR winger on free transfer

David Wheeler linked up with his former manager at Exeter City Paul Tisdale to help MK Dons win promotion from League Two in May

Wycombe Wanderers have signed winger David Wheeler from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the League One side.

Having begun his career in non-league he moved to Exeter City in August 2013 and played 171 games, scoring 39 goals.

He joined QPR in a £500,000 deal at the end of August 2017, but failed to secure a first-team place at Loftus Road, spending last season on loan at Portsmouth and MK Dons.

"David was an outstanding player in an excellent Exeter City side a couple of years ago, and always caught the eye when he played against us, so we know exactly what he's all about and I'm delighted to be able to bring him into the fold," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"He's a goalscoring midfielder who can play in a number of positions, and also a fantastic character to have around the place which is so important to our success."

