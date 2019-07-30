James Hamon & Harrison Davis: Truro City sign duo ahead of Southern Premier League return

James Hamon played four League Two games last season as well as once in the FA Cup and four games in the Checkatrade Trophy

Truro City have signed former Exeter City goalkeeper James Hamon and ex-Southampton youngster Harrison Davis.

Hamon, 24, made 37 appearances during six years at St James Park, but was released at the end of last season.

Guernsey-born Hamon played for his home island in a summer tournament in Ynys Mon and has signed a 12-month deal.

Plymouth-born midfielder Davies moved to Southampton in 2015 from Torquay's academy and has also signed a one-year deal at Treyew Road.

City return to the Southern Premier League having been relegated from the National League South last season.

Former manager Paul Wilkinson left the club to take over at Bury, with ex-Plymouth Argyle captain and assistant manager Paul Wotton taking over.