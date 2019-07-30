Hamilton Accies sign striker David Moyo after successful trial

David Moyo will add to Brian Rice's forward options for the new season

Hamilton Academical have signed striker David Moyo on a one-year contract after the 24-year-old left National League South club St Albans.

Moyo, who earned his only cap for Zimbabwe in 2014, impressed Accies head coach Brian Rice on trial.

He scored 15 goals in 49 games for St Albans as they finished ninth in England's sixth tier.

"I'm a physical player, I know this is a physical league and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he said.

"I believe in the manager's philosophy and what he's trying to achieve at the club."

Having started his career at Northampton Town, Moyo also had spells with Brackley Town and Hemel Hempstead.