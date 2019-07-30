Bryan Hughes: Wrexham manager happy with forward options

JJ Hooper joined Wrexham on a one-year deal in June following his release from Grimsby.

Manager Bryan Hughes believes he has addressed Wrexham's goalscoring problems ahead of the new National League season.

Stuart Beavon and Shaun Pearson were joint top-scorers last season with six goals apiece as Wrexham missed out on promotion.

Hughes' signings include forwards Leighton McIntosh, Devonte Redmond, JJ Hooper and on loan Mark Harris.

"We've brought good attacking players to the team," he said.

"We've got good options. The most important thing is we need to get them in the areas where they can score the goals and affect the game.

"I think we've been doing that this pre-season. You can see that in some of the patterns that we've been playing.

"When it means something and three points are on the line then hopefully these players will bring themselves to the table and produce the goods."

The Dragons will start their 12th campaign in the National League when they host Barrow on the opening day of the season on Saturday.

Former Wrexham midfielder Hughes returned to the club in February following the departure of Graham Barrow.

Hughes guided the club into the play-offs but they lost to Eastleigh in the eliminator and he expects another hard fought campaign.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind when I got here and we did well," Hughes added.

"We finished the season strongly, got into the play-offs but faltered at the last hurdle.

"The vibe has been very positive around this pre-season with the recruitment. I think we've got a really good squad.

"This National League is so hard and other managers before me have found it hard to get out of it, not just at our club but other clubs as well.

"It is difficult. A lot of the games are fine margins, which I witnessed last season."