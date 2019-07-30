Rafa Mir: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves striker on season-long loan

Rafa Mir was an unused substitute as Spain beat Germany in the European Under-21 Championship final

Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves striker Rafa Mir on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old helped Spain win the European Under-21 Championship this summer, having spent last term on loan at Spanish second division side Las Palmas - where he scored seven goals.

Mir joined Wolves from Valencia in January 2018 but has featured just four times for the Premier League club.

He is available for Sabri Lamouchi's first Championship game in charge of Forest, against West Brom on Saturday.

Mir played under Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Valencia, where he made eight appearances - including in the Champions League, Europa League and La Liga.

