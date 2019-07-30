Chelsea fan given life ban for 'racially abusive language' in Man City game

Chelsea have banned a fan for life for using "racially abusive language" in their match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on 8 December 2018.

Five other Blues supporters have been temporarily suspended for "for the use of abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour".

Police investigated allegations City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused by a member of the crowd during the match but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Chelsea said they operated under the civil standard of proof, rather than criminal.

"The club delayed reaching its decision in these cases in order to ensure it did not prejudice the related police investigation," said a statement from the Premier League club.

"While the club respects the decision of the CPS, the question it had to determine was not whether a criminal offence had been committed, but rather whether the individual acted in breach of the ticketing terms and conditions."

The Blues said they sought representations from the fans concerned, reviewed video evidence, interviewed potential witnesses and took advice from two lip-reading professionals.

The club statement added: "All individuals sanctioned as a result of our investigation were then offered the right to appeal and, where applicable, those appeals have been heard."

