EFL Cup
Portsmouth19:45Birmingham
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Walkes
  • 5Downing
  • 6Burgess
  • 3Brown
  • 33Close
  • 4Naylor
  • 19Harness
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 8Pitman
  • 9Hawkins
  • 20Raggett
  • 26Evans
  • 29Maloney
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Harding
  • 14Clarke-Salter
  • 43Bajrami
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 8Gardner
  • 21Medina Delgado
  • 42Seddon
  • 7Crowley
  • 22Bellingham
  • 31Lakin

Substitutes

  • 27Trueman
  • 30O'Keeffe
  • 37Bailey
  • 44Boyd-Munce
  • 45Burke
  • 46Redmond
  • 47Stirk
Referee:
Neil Hair

