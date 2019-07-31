Toni Duggan: England forward joins Atletico Madrid on two-year deal

Toni Duggan helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals earlier this summer

England forward Toni Duggan has signed for Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old former Everton and Manchester City player left Barcelona earlier this summer, after spending two seasons with the Catalan club.

She featured three times at the Women's World Cup in France and has scored 22 goals in her 75 international caps.

Liverpool-born Duggan helped Barcelona reach last season's Champions League final, where they were beaten by Lyon.

"This is an amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe," Duggan said.

"I had several different offers - from all around the world - but at this stage in my career, I wanted to join a side that is consistently challenging for honours and Atletico's record is incredible.

Facilities 'the best I have ever seen'

Toni Duggan will join up with her new team-mates on Monday

"When I visited the new training ground I was extremely impressed. In terms of a facility that caters specifically for a women's team, it is the best I have ever seen.

"I have met both the captain and manager - this is the next level for me, in every sense. They have great players and I want to help them to retain the league and to go further in the Champions League.

"I have loved living in Spain these past two years and look forward to continuing my journey. I have learned so much as a player in the last two campaigns and feel that I am approaching my prime."

Atletico have won the Spanish league title in each of the past three seasons.

They knocked Duggan's former side Manchester City out of Europe in 2018-19, before pipping Barcelona to the domestic title in Spain.

