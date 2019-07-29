Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Nomme Kalju v Celtic: Christopher Jullien to start, Forrest & McGregor rested

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will play in Tallinn
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will start the match in Tallinn

Christopher Jullien will make his competitive debut for Celtic in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying tie with Nomme Kalju.

Celtic take a 5-0 lead to Estonia and manager Neil Lennon has confirmed the £7m defender will start.

Scotland midfielders Callum McGregor and James Forrest have been rested and did not travel with the squad.

"Obviously we are in a very strong position but it's a game we want to win," said Lennon.

"Complacency is your enemy in a situation like this. We need to be as professional as we can. Some of the guys are hungry and need to play.

"We'll change some of the players but not over do it. The league campaign starts on Saturday and we want to keep the momentum going."

Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Eboue Kouassi are again missing, along with Tom Rogic and Kieran Tierney, but winger Marian Shved could also be in line for a debut after shaking off a training ground injury.

Jullien arrived from Toulouse in late June but has been left on the bench in Celtic's opening three matches in Europe.

"He's been patient and he's worked very hard," said Lennon of the 26-year-old Frenchman. "He's had a couple of bounce games but that's no substitute for competitive action.

"He's ready to play and I think he's looking forward to it."

Celtic open the defence of their Scottish Premiership title at home to St Johnstone on Saturday when McGregor and Forrest will be expected to return.

"They've played a lot of football over the past 12-18 months and it's a good opportunity to give them a little bit of rest," explained Lennon.

