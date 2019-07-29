Lee Bullen: Sheffield Wednesday caretaker to lead Owls in season opener

Lee Bullen has had two previous spells as Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that caretaker boss Lee Bullen will lead the side in Saturday's season opener against Reading.

Former Owls full-back Bullen, 48, was put in charge of the Championship side on a temporary basis after Steve Bruce left for Newcastle on 17 July.

Speaking earlier this month, Bullen told BBC Radio Sheffield that he felt "ready" to be a manager.

"It's down to the chairman to decide which way he wants to go," he said.