Olufela Olomola & Aaron Hayden: Carlisle United bring in striker and defender

Both Aaron Hayden (left) and Olufela Olomola have spent time in Premier League academies

Carlisle United have signed striker Olufela Olomola on a season-long loan from Scunthorpe United and defender Aaron Hayden on a one-year contract.

Olomola, 21, is a former academy player at Southampton who moved to the Iron last year for an undisclosed fee.

He scored three goals in 20 games while on loan at Yeovil Town during the first half of last season.

Hayden, 22, is an ex-Wolves youngster who was a free agent after his release by the Premier League side this summer.

Olomola has scored 10 goals in League Two in his career, having got seven in his first loan at Yeovil during the first half of the 2017-18 season.

"Olufela is one of three we've been trying to bring in, and I'm delighted that we've got him over the line," Carlisle manager Steven Pressley told the club website.

"He's already shown that if he's given the chance, and he feels that he's in the right environment and at a place where he can play the way he likes playing, that he can score goals.

Hayden is a former Chelsea youngster who never played a first-team game for Wolves but did feature five times in League Two for Newport County at the start of the 2015-16 season while on loan.

He most recently played for non-league side Stourbridge.

"We've been looking for a player who could cover the right back and right central defensive areas, and he ticks those boxes," Pressley added.

