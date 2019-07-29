Jimmy Ryan: Rochdale sign experienced former Blackpool midfielder

Jimmy Ryan
Jimmy Ryan missed almost all of last season with a knee injury - his only appearance came as a substitute in a final-day loss at home to Gillingham

Rochdale have signed experienced former Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan.

The 30-year-old, who was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Blackpool this summer, has agreed a two-year contract with Rochdale.

He has played 438 matches in a career that has spanned 12 years and included spells at Accrington, Scunthorpe, Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town.

Ryan was named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year for 2010-11 and was Fleetwood's Player of the Year in 2016.

