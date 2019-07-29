Jimmy Ryan: Rochdale sign experienced former Blackpool midfielder
-
- From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed experienced former Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan.
The 30-year-old, who was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Blackpool this summer, has agreed a two-year contract with Rochdale.
He has played 438 matches in a career that has spanned 12 years and included spells at Accrington, Scunthorpe, Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town.
Ryan was named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year for 2010-11 and was Fleetwood's Player of the Year in 2016.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.