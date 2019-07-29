Philip Billing: Bournemouth sign £15m Huddersfield midfielder

Billing joined Huddersfield's youth team in 2013

Bournemouth have signed ex-Denmark Under-21 midfielder Philip Billing for £15m on a five-year deal from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Billing, 23, joined the Terriers in 2013 as a youth player and made his senior debut the following year.

He scored six goals in 91 appearances for the club, including 27 last season as Huddersfield were relegated.

"As soon as I heard of the club's interest, there was never any doubt in my mind," Billing said.

"It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe's quality.

"This is an exciting step forward for me and I can't wait to get started."

He is the Cherries' third summer signing, following defenders Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey.

