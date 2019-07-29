Trevor Clarke: Rotherham United sign Shamrock Rovers defender

From the section

Trevor Clarke has represented Republic of Ireland up to Under-19 level

Rotherham United have signed Shamrock Rovers defender Trevor Clarke for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made 97 appearances for the League of Ireland Premier Division side, scoring five goals.

The Irishman is the ninth player to join the Millers this summer following their relegation from the Championship last season.

He could make his debut in Saturday's League One season-opener at AFC Wimbledon.

