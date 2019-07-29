Bury v MK Dons called off by EFL but Wycombe v Bolton to go ahead

Bury's opening League One game, at home to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, has been suspended - but Bolton Wanderers' match at Wycombe can go ahead.

The Shakers failed to meet Monday's 17:00 BST deadline set by the English Football League to provide evidence of the club's financial viability.

However, the EFL said it had suspended the game "reluctantly".

Bolton's submissions satisfied the EFL that they can meet the requirements of the league, with a takeover expected.

Both teams have already been deducted 12 points from the new League One table and both were given extended deadlines by the EFL to prove that they had made sufficient progress behind the scenes.

Bury's second match of the season, at Accrington on 10 August, is also under threat, while it is understood the Gigg Lane outfit will now be referred to an independent disciplinary panel.

"Following continued and comprehensive discussions, the EFL board is not satisfied it has received the necessary evidence in regard to the outstanding information it requires that demonstrates how Bury will be funded moving forwards," an EFL statement read.

"As a result of not meeting Monday's 17:00 deadline, which had been extended on two previous occasions, the board feels it has been placed in an unenviable position and, regrettably, has opted to take the reluctant decision to suspend Saturday's opening day fixture with MK Dons under the provision of EFL regulation 28.2.

"In addition, the EFL board, if not in possession of the necessary evidence by 12:00 on Friday, 2 August, will make a determination as to whether to suspend Bury's away fixture at Accrington Stanley."

