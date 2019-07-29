Keira Walsh: England midfielder withdraws Manchester City transfer request

Keira Walsh played 413 minutes of England's Women's World Cup campaign in France

England midfielder Keira Walsh has told Manchester City she is "fully committed" to the club for 2019-20 and has withdrawn her transfer request.

The 22-year-old has one year left on her contract and initially asked to leave the club earlier this summer.

She now wants to focus on success with City to help cement her place in Great Britain's squad for 2020's Olympics.

City are understood to have rejected approaches for Walsh from Atletico Madrid and European champions Lyon.

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster played a key role for England at the Women's World Cup in France this summer, helping the Lionesses reach the semi-finals.

She was an integral part of the City team that won two domestic cups last season and scored against West Ham United in May's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.