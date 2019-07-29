Siobhan Chamberlain: Manchester United goalkeeper pregnant with first child

Former Chelsea and Liverpool keeper Siobhan Chamberlain helped England finish third at 2015's World Cup

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain is expecting a baby early in 2020.

The 35-year-old will stay in United's squad but on a reduced training programme, as well as "exploring off-pitch activities with the club".

Casey Stoney's side won promotion to the Women's Super League last season.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Casey and everyone at [the club] who have been brilliant with me since we received the news," Chamberlain said.

"I'm going to use the next few months to work on certain aspects of my game, both on and off the pitch. I still feel I've got a number of years left in me at the very top level, so I intend to come back better than before."

Head coach Stoney added: "Siobhan will be fully supported by the club; she is an important player for us both on and off the pitch and we are committed to offering her a programme that suits her needs.

"We have a strong squad coming into this season and will be looking to push on this year, and although her name won't be on the team sheet, her experience and leadership will remain key for us."

