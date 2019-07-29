West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku signs contract extension to 2024

West Ham say they are "very happy" Masuaku has committed his future to the club

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has signed a contract extension until 2024.

The DR Congo international, 25, joined the Hammers from Olympiakos in 2016 for £6.2m on an initial four-year contract.

Masuaku, who played in the recent Africa Cup of Nations as Congo reached the last 16, has played 75 times for West Ham.

"It was an easy decision and I am looking forward to the season and giving my all for this club," he said.

The agreement also includes an option for the deal to be extended by a further two years.