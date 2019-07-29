Premier Division: Derry City bounce back with easy win over Waterford

Parkhouse had chances to claim a hat-trick in the second half

Derry City recovered from Friday's loss to Finn Harps as two David Parkhouse goals helped them to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Waterford.

Parkhouse's opener was a header after a goalkeeping error and his second was an outstanding strike from 30 yards on the stroke of half-time.

Michael McCrudden made his first start since early March in a match in which the Candystripes were rarely troubled.

The win moves Derry to within three points of third-placed Bohemians.

Waterford, who were ineffective throughout the match apart from a spell at the end of the first half, remain in seventh place in the Premier Division table.

After a disappointing defeat in Ballybofey on Friday, Declan Devine's men made a strong start at the Brandywell and deservedly took the lead in the 13th minute.

Ciaran Coll delivered the cross which visiting keeper Matthew Connor totally misjudged and Parkhouse was on hand to nod home from close range for his 10th goal of the campaign.

The striker's second was a contender for goal of the season as he gave Connor no chance with a terrific drive into the top corner from 30 yards out.

He missed two good opportunities to complete a hat-trick after the interval, firing well over in the 58th minute before firing straight at the feet of keeper Connor from seven yards 11 minutes later.

Former Hamilton Academical and Raith Rovers midfielder Grant Gillespie, who moved to the Brandywell last week, came off the bench to make his debut for the club and steered an effort just wide after a good run into the box.

Derry travel to Dublin to take on bottom-side UCD on Friday evening.