Kilmarnock: Reports of unrest 'wide of the mark' - Gary Dicker

Kilmarnock suffered a surprise European defeat to Connah's Quay Nomads

Captain Gary Dicker says reports of unrest at Kilmarnock are "wide of the mark", insisting the players are "all in it together".

Steve Clarke left to take on the Scotland job at the end of last season.

But new manager Angelo Alessio's reign began with a shock Europa League qualifying defeat to Connah's Quay.

"We've got a good core of players who have been there before and everyone is pulling in the same direction," said midfielder Dicker.

"You won't get anywhere on your own in this game. If there is one or two who don't want to be there, you'll quickly find them out."

On newspaper stories of discord in the dressing room, the Irishman added: "There's no one who can afford to down tools and strut around. Maybe you're thinking of other players on £150,000 a week who can do what they want.

"I don't know who's getting that information, but it's quite wide of the mark."

'You expect a few slaps after that result'

After losing 10 players at the end of last season, the only new recruits at Rugby Park have been midfielder Mohamed El Makrini and on-loan goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu.

Kilmarnock open the new Premiership season at home to Rangers on Sunday.

The Ayrshire side finished last term on a high with a 2-1 win over the same opponents, sealing third place and a first foray into Europe in 18 years.

However, that adventure was short-lived, ending with a 2-0 home defeat to a Welsh semi-professional side.

"We took enough plaudits last season so you expect a few slaps after that result," said Dicker. "It wasn't good enough.

"We've got a chance to re-set and go again on Sunday. It's a massive game after such a big disappointment.

"You can talk all you want but it's out on the pitch where you can show what you can do and get people back on side.

"We've let the club and the fans down with the result in Europe and there's only one way we can change that. We've got to remember what we're good at and work hard at it."