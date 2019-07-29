Patrice Evra: Former Man United & France defender retires - and plans to 'lead team'

Evra (left) won the Premier League five times with Manchester United

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement and says he will "be ready to lead a team" within two years.

The 38-year-old confirmed his career is "officially over" and will move into coaching.

Evra made almost 700 appearances for eight different clubs, including Monaco and Juventus over two decades.

His honours included winning five Premier League titles, two Serie A titles and one Champions League.

He also made 81 appearances for France, although he was banned for five games after French players boycotted training at the 2010 World Cup in support of Nicolas Anelka, who was sent home for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.

Evra played 379 games for United between 2006 and 2014 before moving to Juventus.

He joined Marseille in January 2017 but left the club in November after kicking a fan before a Europa League match.

He was signed by West Ham in February 2018 and made his last appearance of his playing career for the Hammers in May 2018.

Evra left the London club at the end of that season, having played just five times.

He told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport of his decision to retire and that he would aim to finish his coaching qualifications in the next 18 months.