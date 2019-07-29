Max Sheaf: Hull City teenager joins Cheltenham Town on six-month loan

Max Sheaf
Max Sheaf made his league debut for Hull City as a substitute on the final day of last season

Cheltenham Town have signed Hull City's Max Sheaf on a six-month loan.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made three substitute appearances for the Tigers since joining from Arsenal's academy at the age of 16.

"He is a good young player who popped up on our radar two weeks ago," manager Michael Duff told the club website.

"He will bring energy, is a good character and wants to learn. We've had him watched and he comes recommended by Grant McCann who I know well."

