Bryan Oviedo: Sunderland's Costa Rica left-back leaves for FC Copenhagen

After facing the likes of Neymar at the 2018 World Cup, Bryan Oviedo returned to England to play in League One

Costa Rica left-back Bryan Oviedo rejoined Danish champions FC Copenhagen from Sunderland on a three-year deal.

The left-back joined the Black Cats from Everton in January 2017 and played for his homeland against Switzerland and Brazil at the 2018 World Cup.

He was part of the Sunderland side that suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Oviedo, 29, featured in 26 games last season, including the play-off final loss to Charlton at Wembley.

He has just returned from the Concacaf Gold Cup where hosts Costa Rica lost on penalties to Mexico in the quarter-finals.

His return to the Danish Superliga followed a two-year spell between 2010 and 2012 before he joined Everton.

FC Copenhagen face Welsh side The New Saints in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, leading 2-0 from last week's away leg.

Should they win, they will face either Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki in the third qualifying round, with the final play-off round to follow before the group stages.

