Sean McConville: Accrington midfielder signs new deal through to 2022

Accrington midfielder Sean McConville has signed an new three-year contract.

The 30-year-old is in his second spell at the club and had been contracted until the summer of 2021, but will now stay for a further year.

McConville returned in June 2015 having first played for Stanley in 2009 and has featured 286 times.

"I have got a real affiliation with the club, with the fans, I love everything about the club and it does feel like my club," McConville said.

Manager John Coleman added: "The new contract will take Sean to his 10-year service, he has been a good servant for the club and he has got better as he has got older."

