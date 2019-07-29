Mali's Bakary Sako signs for Turkey's Denizlispor

Bakary Sako was not included in Mali's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt

Mali international Bakary Sako has joined Turkish Super Lig club Denizlispor as a free agent.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder left English club Crystal Palace in June when his contract came to and end.

He spent the first half of the 2018-19 season at West Bromwich Albion before returning to Palace in January.

"A one-year agreement was made between our club and football player Bakary Sako," Denizlispor said in a brief statement on their website.

Sako started his career in France where he played for Chateauroux and Saint Etienne before his move to England and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.

He made his senior international debut for Mali against Senegal in 2014 and has made 19 appearances for the Eagles after he represented his country of birth France at youth level.

He was not part of Mali's squad at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.