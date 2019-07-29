Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United improve offer for Swansea City striker

Oli McBurnie playing for Swansea City against Nottingham Forest
Oli McBurnie has 7 caps for Scotland

Swansea City are mulling over an improved bid from Premier League newcomers Sheffield United for striker Oli McBurnie.

The latest approach from the Blades could see a deal for the Scottish international rise to £20m, BBC Wales Sport has learned.

Swansea have previously turned down bids from United, the last being worth £15m two weeks ago.

McBurnie, 23, has not pushed to leave, but a move looks increasingly likely.

Swansea are understood to be "seriously considering" the latest offer, believing the package could go a long way towards solving their remaining financial issues after relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Head coach Steve Cooper admitted "anything is possible" regarding McBurnie following Saturday's 2-1 pre-season victory over Atalanta.

Losing McBurnie would leave the Championship club short of attacking options, with the transfer deadline looming on 8 August.

But if McBurnie moved ahead of Saturday's Championship opener against Hull City, it would allow the Swans to look around for a possible replacement.

The club have also made no secret of their need to offload high wage earners - notably Andre Ayew, Borja Baston and Jefferson Montero.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you