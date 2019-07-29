Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United improve offer for Swansea City striker

Oli McBurnie has 7 caps for Scotland

Swansea City are mulling over an improved bid from Premier League newcomers Sheffield United for striker Oli McBurnie.

The latest approach from the Blades could see a deal for the Scottish international rise to £20m, BBC Wales Sport has learned.

Swansea have previously turned down bids from United, the last being worth £15m two weeks ago.

McBurnie, 23, has not pushed to leave, but a move looks increasingly likely.

Swansea are understood to be "seriously considering" the latest offer, believing the package could go a long way towards solving their remaining financial issues after relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Head coach Steve Cooper admitted "anything is possible" regarding McBurnie following Saturday's 2-1 pre-season victory over Atalanta.

Losing McBurnie would leave the Championship club short of attacking options, with the transfer deadline looming on 8 August.

But if McBurnie moved ahead of Saturday's Championship opener against Hull City, it would allow the Swans to look around for a possible replacement.

The club have also made no secret of their need to offload high wage earners - notably Andre Ayew, Borja Baston and Jefferson Montero.