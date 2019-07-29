Idrissa Gueye: Everton midfielder set for Paris St-Germain medical

Gueye won more tackles per game than any player in the Premier League last season

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is set to have a medical with Paris St-Germain as the Senegal international nears a move to the French champions.

The 29-year-old joined Everton from Aston Villa for around £7m in 2016 and is reported to be set to leave for a fee of over £25m.

Gueye has made 108 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.

He was pictured in Paris on Sunday and is expected to have a medical on Monday.

He would be the second high-profile exit from Goodison Park in a week following the sale of winger Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig.

Manager Marco Silva has signed midfielders Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, as well as goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, but has said he hopes to recruit in another five positions before the transfer deadline on 8 August.

Silva is currently being linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Juventus' Moise Kean.

Will Everton miss Gueye?