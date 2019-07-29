Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Nottingham Forest, St Mirren, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest are ready to test Aberdeen's resolve by making a new bid for Scott McKenna after they and English Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers failed with £3m offers for the 22-year-old, but Forest will turn their attention to Burnley's Ben Gibson if they are unable to secure the Scotland centre-half. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Alfredo Morelos to publicly declare if he wants to stay at Rangers amid continued speculation over the future of the Colombian striker, who has been linked with AC Milan, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Bordeaux and Eintracht Frankfurt this summer without the Ibrox club receiving any firm notice of interest in the 23-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Manager Steven Gerrard insists questions over Alfredo Morelos' future at Rangers can only be directed towards the striker and that the decision on his Ibrox career rests on the Colombian's shoulders after AC Milan scouted the 23-year-old during Rangers' Europa League wins over St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn over the last fortnight. (The Herald)

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Eros Grezda is still a Rangers player, despite weekend reports suggested that French Ligue 1 club Brest were ready to make a £1.75m swoop for the 24-year-old winger, and insists that no satisfactory offers have been received by Rangers for the Albania international. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool's decision not to allow Ryan Kent to return to Rangers on loan could pave the way for Aston Villa or Leeds United to land the 22-year-old winger in a £10m transfer. (Daily Record)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has backed Hampden Park over Murrayfield Stadium after the left-back played at the rugby venue for the first time in Liverpool's 3-0 friendly defeat by Napoli in front of a record-breaking Edinburgh crowd on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has assured fans that new signings will be arriving soon, with new manager Jim Goodwin having been left frustrated by a threadbare squad that failed to qualify from their Scottish League Cup group. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County midfielder Ross Draper says he is ready for the Scottish Premiership kick-off thanks to having access, as a PFA member who has played in England, to world-class treatment at the FA's £105m St George's Park facility for rehabilitation on a broken kneecap. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is delighted he could not tempt Ryan Christie from the Scottish champions to Hibernian when he was the Edinburgh club's head coach last season as predecessor Brendan Rodgers pursued fellow Scotland midfielder John McGinn. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell are poised to sign Ross Maciver on a one-year contract after the 20-year-old midfielder was released by promoted Ross County but impressed on trial. (Daily Record, print edition)