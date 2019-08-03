Huddersfield Town v Derby County

Steve Mounie helped Benin reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations

Huddersfield Town are likely to be without striker Steve Mounie who has only just returned to training after international duty with Benin.

Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring) is out but new signings Tommy Elphick, Reece Brown, Josh Koroma, Herbert Bockhorn, Isaac Mbenza and Kamil Grabara are available.

Derby begin life under new boss Phillip Cocu with a number of injury worries.

Jack Marriott and Duane Holmes (both thigh) are set to miss out.

Scott Carson (groin), George Thorne (calf), Andre Wisdom (knee) and Craig Forsyth (knee) are all missing, but summer recruits Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell are expected to be involved.

Match facts