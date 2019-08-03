Huddersfield Town v Derby County
Huddersfield Town are likely to be without striker Steve Mounie who has only just returned to training after international duty with Benin.
Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring) is out but new signings Tommy Elphick, Reece Brown, Josh Koroma, Herbert Bockhorn, Isaac Mbenza and Kamil Grabara are available.
Derby begin life under new boss Phillip Cocu with a number of injury worries.
Jack Marriott and Duane Holmes (both thigh) are set to miss out.
Scott Carson (groin), George Thorne (calf), Andre Wisdom (knee) and Craig Forsyth (knee) are all missing, but summer recruits Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell are expected to be involved.
Match facts
- Huddersfield and Derby haven't met at the John Smith's Stadium in a league game since October 2016, when Elias Kachunga scored a 90th minute winner for the Terriers in a 1-0 win.
- Derby have only lost two of their last 13 league games against Huddersfield (W8 D3 L2), both 1-0 defeats at the John Smith's Stadium (September 2012, October 2016).
- All three league meetings between Huddersfield and Derby in their first league matches of a campaign have ended as draws, in 1947, 1958 and 1962.
- Huddersfield are starting a league campaign with a Monday match for the first time, while Derby last did so in September 1913, a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
- Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert lost 12 of his 15 league matches in charge of the Terriers between January and May 2019 (W1 D2 L12), collecting just five points from a possible 45.
- Derby are unbeaten in their first league match of the season in the last 10 seasons (W5 D5 L0), last losing in August 2008 against Doncaster Rovers.