Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp backs Murrayfield for Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti were impressed by Murrayfield during Sunday's sold-out friendly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would "100%" support attempts to bring a Champions League final to Murrayfield.

Scottish Rugby have "given some consideration" to making a bid to host club football's showpiece match.

The Edinburgh venue attracted more than 65,000 for a pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Napoli on Sunday, with thousands of fans gathering to welcome the teams when they arrived.

Klopp said Murrayfield "has my voice" after it "gave me goosebumps".

"It was outstanding how the people were waiting for us when we arrived and that was the real positive part of the day," the German said.

"Inside, it looked like a proper stadium that is ready for big events. So it has my voice if somebody is asking me... but usually they don't."

Klopp's Napoli counterpart, Carlo Ancelotti, echoed those sentiments, describing Murrayfield as a "beautiful atmosphere, beautiful stadium, beautiful pitch".

And Scotland captain Andy Robertson was also impressed by the "special" welcome on his first visit to the home of Scottish rugby.

"I didn't expect it to be a sell-out, but then someone told me I'd better get my ticket order in," he said after the 3-0 defeat. "It was incredible. The fans came out in their numbers and we should have given them more to cheer about."

However, for all he enjoyed the experience, the left-back insisted that the Scotland squad "prefer playing at Hampden".

"The pitch and stadium are very good and I enjoyed it, but the debate has been put to bed by the deal to buy Hampden," Robertson added.